Should AB de Villiers play for the T20 World Cup? Quinton de Kock speaks

The talk of South Africa's star all-rounder and explosive batsman AB de Villiers comeback to the side for the T20 World Cup has been around for a while now. AB de Villiers colleague and batsman Quinton De Kock recent spoke on the same.

Speaking exclusively on Star Sports show Cricket Connected,, “Look, he was in line. If fit, I think obviously I would love to have AB, any team would love to have AB in their team. But now we just have to see when the T20 World Cup and how things can happen now.”

Speaking exclusively on the show, former India wicketkeeper Deep Dasgupta talks about AB de Villiers’ performance in the Solidarity Cup, “He’s one of the best you got in the world of cricket. If you don’t have that game, then you can’t play that game. Because he has that game, he has all the different gears that one needs to be as great as he is, so obviously you can strategize, and we saw that. We saw that in the first innings where he was batting on 11 off 7 deliveries or something and then he ended up getting 61 off what 24 or something like that, so that’s the class of a player that ABD is.”

