Updated: Feb 20, 2019, 08:03 IST | Dr Love

Should I approach him on social media?

Dr LoveI have a crush on someone I haven't spoken much to. We have common friends, so I know him a little, but don't even know if he is aware of my existence. I don't want to ask my friend about him, because I don't know how she will react. I am thinking of adding him to Facebook, but don't know if this will be awkward because he may reject me. But if he accepts it, at least I may find out more about him. Should I do it and risk embarrassment?
I think you're giving a social media platform more importance than it deserves. If he accepts you, that's great, and you should use that opportunity to get him to know you by initiating a conversation. If he rejects your friendship, it's not the end of the world because nothing stops you from simply reaching out to him in the real world. This may come as a surprise to you, but there was a time when Facebook didn't exist and a few billion people managed to meet and have relationships with each other without too much of a problem.

My best friend recently told me she was in love with someone we both know. This was a shock to me because she has never expressed any interest in him before. I didn't say anything at the time, but I feel a little betrayed because I think something so important to her should have been discussed with me. I don't know how to react and haven't spoken to her since then. What do I do?
I'm not sure I understand you correctly. She told you something personal, and you're upset because she didn't say anything sooner? Isn't her telling you this now specifically an attempt to have a discussion about it? Isn't it her right to open up about something important when she is ready to? Don't you want that right and prerogative for yourself? As a best friend, you're must be supportive.

