Should I ask him if he wants a relationship?

I was introduced to a guy by a mutual friend who thought the two of us should meet. We went on a date and I liked him. After a few more meetings, I asked him if he was interested in a relationship, but he didn't have a clear answer. I don't know if this means he isn't interested, but don't know if I seem desperate by asking again. I thought he liked me, which is why I mentioned it. Should I approach him again?

You have made your intentions clear, which means you just need to give him time to figure things out. If the two of you liked spending time together, he may simply need to try and understand where this is going. Asking him again isn't a sign of desperation, because it means you have a clearer picture of what you want from this, but it may make more sense to give him time to come up with a response first. If he doesn't reach out to you again over the next month or so, you will have your answer.

My ex-girlfriend and I were together for four years, after which we ended things because we thought the relationship had run its course and there was no future in it. We have stayed in touch though, and still chat a lot. She recently invited me to a family function, which is awkward for me because her relatives may not be very comfortable with me around. How do I avoid this without hurting her feelings? Should I just go?

Why do you assume things will be awkward without attending this function? It all depends upon how you value her presence in your life, as a friend. If this is important to her, and your being there matters, why not go? You can always avoid it the next time if you don't enjoy being around her family. She must have thought about this before inviting you, so why not give her the benefit of doubt?

