'Should I get back with married lover?'

I had an affair with someone who was married, and it went on for almost a year. We had a huge argument, after which she decided she wanted to end it because she was no longer comfortable with the idea. I agreed and we ended it amicably. I miss her a lot though, and am pretty sure she regrets that decision because her marriage has always been an unhappy one. I want to get her back, but don't know if this is a sensible idea because neither of us knows what we want. Please help me find a solution.

Let me get this straight: You want a solution to getting back to an adulterous relationship that ended amicably? If neither of you knows what you want, doesn't it make sense to have a conversation about that first? The pre-requisite to a successful and healthy relationship is that everyone in it is single. To involve a third person is complicated, as well as morally and legally questionable. I suggest you let her know this and find out if she is willing to end her marriage before discussing any possible future involving you.

My partner and I have been dating for almost four years. We don't want to marry, because we don't believe in the idea. We didn't want children either, because that is what we decided when we got together. As I get older though, I feel as if I want a child. I won't be able to bear one if I get any older, but don't know how to broach the subject. What should I do?

If you can't have that conversation with him now, are you prepared to live the rest of your life without a child? This is obviously something important to you, with life-altering possibilities for you both. Why not give him a chance to understand what's on your mind? If the two of you can't discuss this, who can?

