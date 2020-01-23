Should I get into a relationship?

I am a 22-year old college student and have been struggling to get my friends to back off about why I am single. I don't feel as if I need to be in a relationship. I have things to focus on and am more worried about my classes and career. They think I'm doing something wrong, because I am throwing away the best years of my life. I am confused, because I don't want to regret this, but I am also comfortable being single and focusing on college. Should I break out of my comfort zone and listen to them?

It seems as if you have a clear idea about what you want to do, and what your priorities are. Doing what your friends want you to do may seem like a good idea, because that's what peer pressure is about, but you have to evaluate the pros and cons. There is no rule that says you have to be in a relationship at any point in your life. If college and your career are what you want to focus on, there are a million reasons why that makes sense. An important aspect of growing up is knowing when to follow your heart and when to listen to others. You sound wise enough to be able to make a decision that works best for you.

My boyfriend and I have been together for two months and he refuses to tell me why he broke up with his ex-girlfriend. I don't know if something bad happened, or if he did something terrible, and it bothers me. Does this mean he's a bad person and I have made a mistake by being with him?

If it's obviously a bad memory, there are all kinds of reasons why he may simply not be comfortable talking about it. Expecting someone to tell you all their secrets within a couple of months is unreasonable. You may be comfortable with the idea, but he clearly isn't yet. I suggest you try and cultivate patience.

