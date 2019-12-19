Should I sleep with guy I met on FB?

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

I have been chatting with a guy I met on Facebook a few months ago, and we have started to talk about sex a lot. He wants me to meet him because he thinks we should sleep together, but even though I am tempted to, I don't know if this is a good idea. I know he's a real person because he puts up photographs of himself and his personal life, but I am just wary because even though we chat a lot and tell each other a lot about ourselves, he is still a stranger in that sense. What should I do?

You are an adult capable of making any decision related to your body. You should also be an adult with the capacity to make decisions based on common sense rather than impulse. Ask yourself if it makes sense to have sex with someone you don't know, based solely on a social media profile that anyone can create within minutes. If you like this person, what stops you from getting to know him in real life, before deciding on having sex?

My boyfriend and I moved in together a month ago and he is driving me insane with his views on cleanliness and other household-related stuff. I had no idea he was like this because we used to only meet on dates for a few years until he suggested sharing an apartment. I am afraid we will end up splitting because of this. I want to save this relationship. How do I get him to change?

The whole purpose of moving in with someone is to understand what it means to share a space with them. Relationships are constantly works in progress that take time. You can't change someone, because not everyone wants to change. What you can do is help him understand how you live, what your goals are, and what he can do to make this easy for you. This can be saved, provided you give each other space and time.

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates