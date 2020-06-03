Should I take my ex-boyfriend back?

My partner and I ended our relationship after two years because we had serious compatibility issues. I am happy with this decision because it made me feel free after what felt like being in a prison. Lately, he has been calling and messaging constantly, telling me that I made a mistake and asking me to take him back because he can't live without me. I feel guilty and am thinking about it, but I am also worried about making the wrong decision. Please help me.

It's okay to feel guilty about how you make someone feel, but it's also important to accept why you have made a particular decision that you believe has been good for you. If you ended this, there were obviously reasons that made sense at the time. They may not be reasons your partner agrees with, of course, but you have to try and make a decision based on what is good for you and your mental health. If you feel as if you are in a better place, ask yourself if it's worth giving that up for something that you once believed had no hope. Giving something a second chance is always nice, provided you evaluate the pros and cons of that chance and what it means for your future.

Should I wait for a few days before telling someone I like them? I don't want to come across as too desperate or needy. At the same time, I feel as if not saying anything may lead to missing my chance.

This depends upon a number of factors, starting with how well you know the person concerned, how often you have both met, and how you think he or she thinks of you. There is nothing wrong with being direct or honest, and not everyone will think of you as being desperate or needy simply because you have stated how you feel. Go with your instinct. If you feel as if you won't have a chance later, you may not have a choice.

