'Should I tell my fiancee that I'm not a virgin?'

dr-love

Introducing Dr Love, who solves your relationship riddles in a confusing digital age

I recently got engaged to a girl after being introduced to her six months ago. Our parents know each other and thought we would make a great match. We went out a few times and got along, so we decided to get married. I really like my fiancée a lot and think she likes me too. We have had a lot of conversations about our marriage, likes and dislikes, what we hope from each other and how we intend to make this work. The thing is, she thinks I'm a virgin, but I lost my virginity to an ex-girlfriend two years ago. My fiancée asked me about my past, and I lied, because I know she's a virgin and assumed she would want to marry a virgin too. I want to tell her the truth, but don't know if this will cause her to end our engagement. I don't want it to end just because of something I believe is unimportant, but I don't want to start our marriage on the basis of a lie either. What should I do?

Your intentions are good, because starting a new relationship with a lie is never a good idea. Your worry is also valid, because it's hard to assume everyone assigns the same importance to virginity that you do. Having said that, it's also presumptuous to think your fiancée may end this simply because you are not a virgin. You haven't discussed whether she thinks this is important and expects her husband to be a virgin too. You lost your virginity two years ago, when your fiancé was nowhere in the picture. You didn't cheat on her or do anything out of the ordinary. Why don't you initiate a conversation about sex just to get a sense of how she looks at it, and give her some time to get to know you better? Being honest is important, but both of you have pasts and choosing what to reveal is entirely your prerogative.

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@ mid-day.com

