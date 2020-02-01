Should I trust guy I met on Facebook?

I met a guy on Facebook a few weeks ago, and we have been chatting a lot. He sends me romantic messages and wants to meet. I asked him if he was single, obviously, and he said he was. I noticed one of his photographs though, and he had a ring on his finger. When I asked him about it, he said it was a joke and then deleted the photograph. I have second thoughts about meeting him, because we have no common friends and I have no way of verifying anything he says. He's a nice guy though, so I am confused. Should I meet him?

This depends entirely upon what you hope to accomplish by spending time with him in person. Do you want to confront him? Do you expect him to be more honest or persuasive if you ask him about this face to face? Why are you interested in meeting someone you don't trust? The anonymity offered by the Internet allows people to say and do things that aren't necessarily true, so keep that in mind before arriving at a decision about this meeting.

My boyfriend and I have been together for a year-and-a-half now, and he still gets angry whenever I talk about commitment. He says he is committed to me, but I have often seen him check out other women and he often threatens to end this relationship when we fight. I don't feel very secure, and his inability to take this seriously bothers me. I am thinking of just ending it because I don't feel it. Should I?

You are well within your rights to end this if you don't feel secure, obviously. If you have told him how you feel and believe the two of you should be at a different stage of your relationship, his inability to reciprocate is certainly a problem. You can talk the possibility of a future, but that depends on how much you are willing to compromise to hold on to this.

