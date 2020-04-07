Should IPL 2020 be held this year? Here's what Harbhajan Singh feels

The fate of the IPL 2020 season is currently unknown due to the Coronavirus pandemic that has struck the world. Many other sports including the Wimbledon and other main events have been either cancelled or postponed. Now, we wait to see if the IPL 2020 edition will face the same fate or will it be held later this year.

Indian cricketer and Chennai Super Kings player Harbhajan Singh’s views on the possibility of IPL 2020 on Star Sports 1 Hindi show Cricket Connected, “Spectators are important, but if the situation arises, I don’t mind playing without them. Yes, as a player I won’t get the vibe, but this will ensure that every fan will get to watch IPL on their TV. We will have to be cautious about everything and should prioritize players’ safety by ensuring that the match venues, team hotels, flights are properly sanitized. A lot of lives are on line so we should organise IPL when everything is fine.”

Harbhajan Singh on what he misses the most about IPL on Star Sports 1 Hindi show Cricket Connected, “I miss matches the most, was hoping that I would get to play 17 matches (including finals) after a year's gap. I miss our visits to the ground, the hordes of fans waiting to greet us, the bikes that used to ride along our bus and am sure that every fan is missing this as well. I hope that IPL happens soon, till then I will keep myself fit.”

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates