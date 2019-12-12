Should Katrina Kaif worry about Malaika Arora's super shorts now?

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

On a chat show, Katrina Kaif had famously said she was concerned about the 'very, very short shorts that Janhvi Kapoor wears to the gym'. Now Kat needs to worry about Malaika Arora. She was spotted at her yoga centre in Bandra in shorts that barely covered her derriere. With a figure to die for, only Malla can carry them off.

In case you missed it, Katrina Kaif had appeared on a chat show hosted by Neha Dhupia, with her friend and stylist, Anaita Shroff Adajania. The actress was asked a number of interesting questions, and one of them was who goes OTT (over-the-top) with their gym outfits. Katrina had replied, "Not OTT, but I am concerned about the very, very short shorts that Jahnvi wears! She comes to my gym as well, so we, often are together in the gym. I just worry about her sometimes."

On the work front, Katrina Kaif was last seen in the Salman Khan-starrer Bharat, which did excellently at the box office. The actress has launched her beauty line recently called Kay Beauty. Talking about the line, Katrina had said, "After spending years donning different looks, it was time that I created a brand that truly stands for what I believe in. I'm always on the clock, always on the run, with endless shoots that involve me wearing makeup all the time. As much as I love the look and feel of it, I do wish my skin felt as comfortable, as I did wearing it."

