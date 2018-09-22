Should we take our relationship to the next level?

dr-love

Introducing Dr Love, who solves your relationship riddles in a confusing digital age

How can two people in a relationship decide when it's time to take things to the next level? I think my boyfriend and I are ready for commitment, but neither of us wants to talk about it because we are both afraid of ruining what we have.

Why will either of you ruin anything by discussing how you feel? It should make your relationship stronger, not weaker. As for knowing when it's time to change, only the two of you can answer that.

My wife and I are in our mid-50s and have been married for four years. She has a grown-up daughter from a previous marriage who lives abroad, and this is my second marriage too. She has a strong sex drive, while I suffer from sexual dysfunction. She used to flirt with many male friends, which I thought was harmless until I found out six months ago that she had had many affairs, including some with office colleagues, which was why her marriage ended. When I confronted her, she blamed my inability to perform and said she continues to stay with me only as a favour. I can't say anything to her because she has humiliated me in front of our servants too, a couple of times. She now boldly brings home younger male friends even when I am around, and sometimes has sex with them in front of me when she is angry. I am a helpless, mute spectator to her dominating nature. I am like her slave and do not know what to do. Please advise.

- Balaji S

This sounds like an abusive relationship, to be honest, and your reasons for continuing to be in it may stem from some insecurity or fear of being alone. You should speak to a professional because none of the things you describe are healthy. Speak to family and friends if you don't want to speak to a counsellor, but recognise that this may only turn into a bigger problem if you don't take steps to address it now.

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com

