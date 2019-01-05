Shout out to all the campers in the city: 5 best camping spots in Maharashtra

travel

Want to get away from the hustle- bustle of the mundane city life? Camping in nature is your ideal escape. From pitching your tents in nature to sipping your morning tea by the lake, sleeping under the starry sky to waking up to the chirping of forest birds, the camping experience is an exhilarating one. If camping is your calling, then we bring you 5 best-camping sites to spend your weekends in the most thrilling way ever.

Tansa Lake:

Tansa Lake is an offbeat place outside Thane city, located 90 km away from Mumbai. It is a wonderful camping spot for solitude seekers and adventure enthusiasts. Tansa River originates from the Tansa Lake making it one among the biggest lakes around Mumbai. You can pitch your tents by the lake and enjoy the wildlife, birds, open sky view and the vast area of the water body which is a charm to the eyes and is solace for the soul.

Shirota Lake:

The campsite is in the midst of nature, just 10 km away from Lonavala. You can camp alongside the lake to get the perfect camping experience. There are many things you can do here, from a night trek to exploring the viewpoints nearby, enjoying a campfire and star gazing in the night. This place is a perfect getaway for a peaceful yet electrifying experience.

Bhivpuri Lake:

The beautiful Bhivpuri lake is nestled amongst the Matheran Mountains near Karjat, just 1.5 hrs away from Mumbai by Local train. With the mountain view in the backdrop and a clear view of the sky, shooting stars are a common sight here. Away from the hustle-bustle, this camping site is total bliss for the solitude lovers. Bhivpuri is also home to numerous waterfalls and trekking trails.

Bhandardara Lake:

It is situated near Igatpuri, about 185 kilometers (115 mi) from Mumbai. Bhandardara lies by the Pravara River, waterfalls, nature, mountains, Arthur Lake, Wilson dam, and Randha falls. With so many things to see, the lakes are the best camping spots. With best nature views to a chilly atmosphere, this place is an ideal camping spot away from civilisation.

Pawna Lake:

Pawna Lake is nestled a little aloof, about 20 kilometers from the Lonavala Railway Station in Maharashtra. This place is a total camper's paradise, surrounded by beautiful hills, green carpet of landscapes and the enticing lake. It also offers many sightseeing views like historical forts such as Tikona Fort, Lohagad Fort, Visapur Fort and Tung Fort. This camping paradise is closer to Lonavala, Mumbai and Pune making it a perfect weekend getaway in Maharashtra.

Pack your bags and get ready for the most thrilling getaway into the wild.

