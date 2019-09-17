MENU

Show off your lucky charm just like Sonam Kapoor in these red dresses

Updated: Sep 18, 2019, 11:14 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Sonam Kapoor is currently promoting her upcoming flick, The Zoya Factor, opposite Dulquer Salmaan, and the actress is seen sporting red dresses wherever she goes for this one reason!

Show off your lucky charm just like Sonam Kapoor in these red dresses
Sonam Kapoor/picture courtesy: Sonam Kapoor's Instagram account

Sonam Kapoor, who plays the role of an advertising professional in her next, The Zoya Factor, has been wearing red wherever she goes. The reason - red being her lucky charm. Amazon brings you pretty red dresses, where you can use your lucky charm too.

Red Kurta:

red-kurta

A unique fusion of fashion and functionality, Amazon brings out a line that is a fine blend of feminine cuts and beautiful shades in sync with the latest fashion trends. at the discounted price of Rs 599 only. Shop here.

Formal dress:

 red-formal-dress

This one is a solid contrast maxi dress which will make for a perfect addition to your wardrobe. Extensively crafted to ensure the wearer enjoys the perfect outfit for parties and the festive season or even as casual wear, this calf-length solid dress for women is made of polyester fabric. This perfect dress for any season is available at the discounted price of 799 only. Shop here.

Mesh dress:

mesh-red-dress

This dress from Vero Moda is a must-have item for any fashionista's wardrobe. This solid piece can be matched with your favourite pair of heels for a night out with your ladies. Get this at the discounted price of Rs 874 only. Shop here.

Red gown:

red-gown

Shop from a wide range of beautifully crafted gowns from Amazon. Pair this piece with heels or flats and matching jewellery for a stunning look. Buy this at the discounted price of Rs 829 only. Shop here.

Also Read: These eye catchy sunglasses from Amazon store are real head turners

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

