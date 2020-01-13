Show on Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson underway

Wrestler-turned-actor Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson will star in a single-camera comedy series inspired by his life called Young Rock. Though the show will focus on Johnson’s “formative years”, the star will appear in every episode, as per reports.

Announced on Saturday at the winter Television Critics Association press tour, NBC has ordered 11 episodes of Young Rock. The pilot is co-written by Fresh Off the Boat's Nahnatchka Khan and Jeff Chiang.

Johnson, who also hosts Titan Games, will be the executive producer along with long-time partners Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia. Though it is still not known how the series will be, Johnson recently shared a Flashback Friday photo of himself as a "15-year-old punk kid."

"True story. I had a WILD and unbelievable life and journey as a kid and teenager (sic)," he shared. The release date of Young Rock is yet to be announced.