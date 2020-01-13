Search

Show on Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson underway

Published: Jan 13, 2020, 08:43 IST | Agencies | Los Angeles

NBC has ordered 11 episodes of Young Rock. The pilot is co-written by Fresh Off the Boat's Nahnatchka Khan and Jeff Chiang.

The Rock. Photo/Getty Images
The Rock. Photo/Getty Images

Wrestler-turned-actor Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson will star in a single-camera comedy series inspired by his life called Young Rock. Though the show will focus on Johnson’s “formative years”, the star will appear in every episode, as per reports.

Announced on Saturday at the winter Television Critics Association press tour, NBC has ordered 11 episodes of Young Rock. The pilot is co-written by Fresh Off the Boat's Nahnatchka Khan and Jeff Chiang.

Johnson, who also hosts Titan Games, will be the executive producer along with long-time partners Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia. Though it is still not known how the series will be, Johnson recently shared a Flashback Friday photo of himself as a "15-year-old punk kid."

"True story. I had a WILD and unbelievable life and journey as a kid and teenager (sic)," he shared. The release date of Young Rock is yet to be announced.

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK