Shraddha Arya's bond with co-stars

Actress Shraddha Arya says she always share a great rapport with all her co-stars. The "Kundali Bhagya" actress opened up about her rapport with her co-stars when she appeared "JuzzBaat" with Mishal Raheja, read a statement to IANS.

"I have always shared a great rapport with all my co-stars; be it Ssudeep Sahir, Iqbal Khan or my current co-actor Dheeraj Dhoopar. Sometimes, we do get into an argument due to our creative differences but that doesn't affect the work environment at all," she said.

"We have always been lucky to have either funny or light-hearted scenes on days when we have had arguments and it has usually helped get things back to normal. We are like a house on fire when we are on the sets together. We can talk and laugh endlessly and are really good friends. I am blessed to have a loving co-star like Dheeraj." The show is aired on Zee TV.

