Shraddha Kapoor adds another feather to her cap, represents India at the Expo 2020

At the launch of Expo 2020 in Dubai, there were representatives from other countries like Mariah Carey from the United States, Hussain Al Jassmi from Dubai, and it was Shraddha Kapoor who was invited from India.

Mariah Carey even performed at the event and Shraddha was elated as she watched her live performance at the EXPO as she has been a big fan of hers.

Taking to her Instagram, the actress shared her pictures from the EXPO 2020 countdown, looking stunning in Tarun Tahiliani outfit. Check out her post:

Shraddha Kapoor has not only delivered stellar performances but also has given a variety of performances in different genres and stories with Saaho and Chhichhore, and both are massive hits.

Talking about how versatile the actress is, we can see Shraddha Kapoor having future films like Street Dancer 3D, which is a dance franchise, and Baaghi 3 which is filled with a lot of action.

Shraddha Kapoor has kick-started shooting for her upcoming film Baaghi 3. The actress posted some pictures from the sets of the film earlier which have just increased the excitement levels of the fans.

