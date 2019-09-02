Shraddha Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput interact with college students

bollywood

Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor with KC college students

Shraddha Kapoor, Sushant Singh Rajput and the entire cast had an interaction session with some college students ahead of the release of their upcoming flick, Chhichhore. The film Chhichhore has piqued the interests of fans ever since the trailer was released. On Monday, Shraddha Kapoor, Sushant Singh Rajput, Varun Sharma visited KC college in Mumbai where the duo along with the team had an interactive session with the college students.

Not only this, college students who were all excited to sit and chit chat with the actors Shraddha and Sushant, also performed some dance sequence and sang songs to entertain them, and the team also showed the trailer of the film to the students.

Sushant essays the role of Anni, a boy who doesn't have the courage to face girls, especially Maya, played by Shraddha. The other characters that the audiences are sure to enjoy watching onscreen are that of Sexa and Mummy, portrayed by Varun Sharma and Tushar Pandey, respectively. The gang, which gets separated after college, reunite years later in a hospital when one of their friends meets with an accident.

After Dangal, Nitesh Tiwari's Chhichhore is all set to tickle your funny bone and take you back to college by making you nostalgic about the days gone by. The film will be previewed in Delhi, Chandigarh, Lucknow, Jaipur, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Indore, Ahmedabad, Patna and Mumbai.

The film stars Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Sharma Tahir Raj Bhasin and Prateik Babbar in the lead roles. The Chhichhore Dost Special Trailer has already hit the right chord with the audience as it promises to take you down the memory lane and experience friendships once again! Chhichhore marks the amalgamation of Sajid Nadiadwala and Fox Star Studios after they delivered the hits Judwaa 2 and Baaghi 2, together. Chhichhore is helmed by Dangal fame director Nitesh Tiwari is slated to release on September 6, 2019.

