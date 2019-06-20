Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan complete four years of ABCD 2; watch video

bollywood

The Saaho actress, who shared screen space with Varun Dhawan for the first time in the film, posted some pictures from the shoot and film on her Instagram story

Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor/picture courtesy: Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor's Instagram account

As ABCD 2 clocked 4 years of its release on June 19, Shraddha Kapoor expressed her excitement by sharing a beautiful collage from the film. The Saaho actress, who shared screen space with Varun Dhawan for the first time in the film, took a walk down the memory lane by posting pictures from the shoot and film on her Instagram story.

"4 years of ABCD 2. Such special memories with the gang & now making them again with Street Dancer 3D that will be with you all on January 24, 2020," she wrote.

Apart from Shraddha, Varun Dhawan also shared a funny video on Instagram, in which the actor is seen teaching his co-star and dance partner Rahul Shetty how to become 'Muqaddar ka Sikandar' "4 years to ABCD 2 how to become Muqaddar ka Sikandar. Rahul Shetty does this to me every day directed by Nora Fatehi," he captioned the video.

Several Bollywood stars stormed the post with their hilarious comment over the video.

The first one to comment was the director of the film Remo D'souza. "Dance kab karogay??? Wait I am coming there."

Nora Fatehi who will be seen next with the crew in the upcoming film 'Street Dancer 3D' wrote, "Hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha im dead."

Also Read: Shraddha Kapoor loves the rains and this is the reason why!

The flick was directed by Remo and produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur and Walt Disney Pictures.

On the work front, the entire crew of the dance drama is coming together for the third time for Street Dancer 3D. The film has been extensively shot in Punjab and London. Currently, the crew wrapped up their Dubai shooting schedule.

Along with the lead pair Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan, the upcoming film also features Nora Fatehi, Aparshakti Khurana and Shakti Mohan in pivotal roles.

If reports are to be believed, Shraddha will be seen as a dancer from Pakistan, while Varun will be playing a dancer from Punjab. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Lizelle D'Souza and Krishan Kumar, the film is all set to hit theatres on January 24, 2020.

Also Read: Shraddha Kapoor's busy schedule doesn't keep her from spending time with family

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates