Shraddha Kapoor asks people to take nationwide lockdown positively

Actor Shraddha Kapoor on Tuesday took to Instagram and asked the people to look at the 21-day-long nationwide lockdown positively and do something constructive.

The actor posted a letter asking people to meditate, spend time with their families and practice a healthy lifestyle during the course of 21 days.

View this post on Instagram Please STAY HOME ðÂÂÂ A post shared by Shraddha (@shraddhakapoor) onMar 25, 2020 at 8:36am PDT

"Hi, beautiful people. Hope all of you are taking good care of yourselves -This 21-day lockdown is a safety measure for our entire country. How we look at this time, is entirely up to us," she wrote in the letter.

"Let's choose to look at it positively, please. Let's use this time to grow. We can meditate, spend time with our families, practice a healthy lifestyle, learn something new, enjoy the simple things, have gratitude & be calm," she added.

She captioned the post by asking people to stay at home as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of coronavirus which has affected at least 606 people across the country.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever