Shraddha Kapoor back in action mode of Prabhas' Saaho

Shraddha Kapoor begins shooting for the third schedule of the Prabhas-starrer Saaho from July 11 in Hyderabad. The trilingual (Telugu, Tamil and Hindi) will be shot at a specially constructed set at Ramoji Film City. Earlier this year, several action sequences were shot in Abu Dhabi.

Shraddha Kapoor is said to play an important character, the one from whose perspective the film is narrated. Meanwhile, Shraddha has been flooding her social networking sites with the number of hits her recently released music video, High Rated Gabru, with ABCD 2 (2015) co-star Varun Dhawan is receiving.

Prabhas is known for his dedication towards the films that he works on, the actor had previously dedicated 5 years of his career shooting exclusively for Baahubali franchise. This time too, Prabhas is leaving no stone unturned. The actor is bearing the desert sun while he was in Abu Dhabi and had been filming at outdoor locations for Saaho.

The action sequence will have Prabhas perform high octane action scenes involving a number of vehicles. The scene will showcase Prabhas crash nearly 37 cars and 5 trucks. Right before the release of Baahubali: The Conclusion, Prabhas dropped the teaser of his upcoming ultramodern flick Saaho, leaving his audience stunned.

