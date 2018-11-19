Shraddha Kapoor back on shoot after fighting dengue

bollywood

Shraddha Kapoor has thanked the film teams she is currently associated with for understanding and being patient

Shraddha Kapoor

Actress Shraddha Kapoor has recommenced shooting after a "debilitating" spell of dengue. She has thanked the film teams she is currently associated with for "understanding and being patient". "As I have returned to shoot after a debilitating spell of dengue, I just wanted to share that I feel deep gratitude. My family and loved ones have been my backbone, support and healing energy through this recovery. You all know who you are," Shraddha said on Monday morning.

The 31-year-old actress says she is the "luckiest girl in the world to have been showered with love, care and compassion, every moment of the way."

"A big thank you to the film teams that I am currently a part of, for understanding and being patient. Thank you to all my well-wishers and fans for the love and endless support," she added. "I was at home for a month and it was very nice to spend precious time with my family whilst recovering. It served as a reminder for how wonderful is to make time for them and for loved ones. It feels like the most important thing in the world... Thank you everyone for all the love. It fuels me to follow my passion. See you at the movies."

Shraddha was diagnosed with dengue fever while she was shooting for the biopic on badminton champion Saina Nehwal last month. The Stree actress will be seen playing the badminton champion in the film titled Saina. Directed by Amol Gupte and produced by Bhushan Kumar of T-Series, the Saina Nehwal biopic went on the floors last month.

She is currently shooting for Dangal famed director Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming film Chhichhore. The film also stars Sushant Singh Rajput and Varun Sharma. It is slated to hit the screens on August 30 next year.

Chhichhore will be produced by Nadiadwala and will be presented by Fox Star Hindi. Details related to the film's plot are still under wraps.

