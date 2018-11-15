Shraddha Kapoor begins shooting for Chhichhore

bollywood

Shraddha Kapoor commences the shoot of her upcoming film Chhichhore

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor took to her twitter handle on Wednesday morning and announced, "Time to get back in to it! Excited to start a new journey. Day 1 for me on #Chhichhore @NGEMovies @niteshtiwari22 @itsSSR"

Earlier, The first look poster of Chhichhore was released in October wherein the actress will be seen donning two avatars one of a college girl and another of a middle-aged woman which created an immense buzz about the movie and the audience loved the poster. Recently, Shraddha Kapoor made heads turned as she added the glam quotient of the Diwali parties.

The recently released quirky poster of Chhichhore bears the famous Hindi saying 'Kutte ki dum tedhi ki tedhi' on top and features the cast in two versions- young and old, hinting at an out-of-the-box narrative. The film stars Shraddha Kapoor, Sushant Singh Rajput, Prateik Babbar, Varun Sharma, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Tushar Pandey, Saharsh Shukla and Naveen Polishetty.



Shraddha Kapoor's Instagram story

The year has been an extremely successful one for Shraddha as Stree did great at the box office and has minted 174.67 crores worldwide gross. The actress is being referred to as Stree wherever she goes. The much-loved performance of Shraddha Kapoor has definitely struck a chord with the audience. Shraddha has won accolades for her unique character and apt portrayal of Stree.

The actress has a chock-a-block schedule ahead with Saina Nehwal Biopic, Saaho and Chhichhore.

