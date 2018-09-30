Shraddha Kapoor: Can relate to Saina Nehwal's journey

bollywood

Shraddha Kapoor says she has been practising for the role for many months now and during the process she came to realise how hard it was for Saina to achieve her success

Shraddha Kapoor

Actor Shraddha Kapoor, who is all set to portray Saina Nehwal on the big screen, says the ace badminton player's journey mirrors her own. The biopic, titled Saina, will be directed by Amol Gupte, who has helmed movies such as Stanley Ka Dabba and Hawa Hawaai. The film went on floors last week.

The 31-year-old actor says she has been practising for the role for many months now and during the process she came to realise how hard it was for Saina to achieve her success.

"I have already clocked 40 classes of badminton in preparation for this biopic. It's a really tough sport, but I am enjoying myself. To get an insight into the life of a sportsperson is fascinating. Saina's journey itself is so interesting, right from her misses to her injuries and victories," Shraddha said in a statement.

"I can relate to her journey in a big way, because I have gone through similar experiences in a different field. Despite everything, she has not let her focus shift and that's what's truly inspiring," she added.

The makers on Saturday released a first look from the film that shows Shraddha as the spitting image of Saina.

Also Read: Saina Nehwal Biopic First Look: Shraddha Kapoor Looks Ready To Win

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever