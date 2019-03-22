Shraddha Kapoor celebrates Holi with Street Dancer team

bollywood

Shraddha Kapoor joined her Street Dancer 3D team to celebrate the festival of colours.

Shraddha Kapoor's Holi Insta stories

Shraddha Kapoor is undoubtedly one of the busiest actresses in B-Town right now, but she took out some time from her busy schedule to celebrate Holi. The actress joined her Street Dancer 3D team to celebrate the festival of colours.

The actress who never misses a chance to celebrate each festival with great pomp, rejoiced the festival of colours with her Street Dancer team balancing her personal and professional life with utmost perfection yet again.

Giving glimpses into the rendezvous of Holi at the sets of the film, Shraddha Kapoor shared pictures and videos of her joyous celebration with co-stars Varun Dhawan, Nora Fatehi and director Remo D'Souza.

Earlier this month, the actress had a working birthday as she ringed in her day in a flight from London to Mumbai, post which she headed directly to the sets of Chhichhore. The actress is simultaneously juggling the shoot of Saaho and will soon begin her prep for Baaghi 3 which marks her return to the franchise.

After impressing the audience with her exemplary dancing skills, Shraddha Kapoor is making a comeback to the dance franchise with Street Dancer. The elegant and graceful actress adds charm to her moves with her vibrant personality.

On the work front, the busy actress has Saaho, Chhichhore, Street Dancer, as well as Baaghi 3 on her platter and is seen hopping from one set to another succumbing to her work commitments.

