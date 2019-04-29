Shraddha Kapoor celebrates three years of Baaghi, shares photos

bollywood

Shraddha Kapoor shared some photos and videos on her Instagram account to celebrate three years of Baaghi - her first action film

Shraddha Kapoor shared this photo on her Instagram story.

As Baaghi turns three today, Shraddha Kapoor celebrated the success of the film by sharing some glimpses from the film, which give an insight into Shraddha's full-fledged action avatar.

After surprising the audience with her breathtaking voice with the song, 'Tum Hi Ho' reminiscing #6yearsofAashiqui2 recently, Shraddha Kapoor is now celebrating her #3YearsOfBaaghi and the actress took to social media and shared stories with the hashtag #3YearsOfBaaghi.

It is not just Shraddha Kapoor's bubbly character named Sia, that created a nest in people's heart but also her action sequences in the film where Shraddha was seen fighting which also won accolades from across the nation.

Filmmaker Sabbir Khan also got nostalgic and shared some stills from Baaghi on his Instagram account. One of the first choice of the filmmakers when it comes to the franchise, Shraddha Kapoor has also bagged a pivotal role in Baaghi 3. Ever since the news has floored, the audience cannot stop guessing the diva's new look.

Currently shooting for the film, the audience will witness the actress in an action-packed avatar where Shraddha will be essaying the role of a cop, while Chhichhore tests her versatility with dual roles avatar. Street Dancer will showcase the actress in a completely new dance avatar.

With multiple releases this year, Shraddha Kapoor also has an anticipated release with Baaghi 3.

