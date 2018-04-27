Shraddha Kapoor clears the air about 'biggest haldi ceremony of the year'

Fans felt that Shraddha Kapoor too was getting hitched while others felt there was an underlying message in it. She even shared a picture of her outfit for the ceremony, which only added to the speculation



Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor declared on Instagram that she is getting ready for the biggest haldi ceremony of the year. Fans were quick to jump to conclusions that it was for Sonam Kapoor's impending marriage.

Some felt that Shraddha too was getting hitched while others felt there was an underlying message in it. She even shared a picture of her outfit for the ceremony, which only added to the speculation. Yesterday, the actor cleared the air by saying that it was only for a new product launch. Hard sell strategies are aggressive and can put pressure on the client. Shraddha preferred to confuse fans by her misleading posts.

A post shared by Shraddha (@shraddhakapoor) onApr 25, 2018 at 6:39am PDT

Shraddha Kapoor is currently juggling between shooting for her upcoming films Batti Gul Meter Chalu, Stree, and Saaho. With this amazing lineup, Shraddha Kapoor has been continuously on the go from one set to the other. The actress has been juggling schedules between different parts of India like Tehri in Uttarakhand for Batti Gul Meter Chalu which is a Rom-Com, Chanderi in Madhya Pradesh for Stree which is a horror-comedy and Hyderabad for Saaho which is a Sci-fi thriller.

From the frozen summits of the Himachal Pradesh for Batti Gul Meter Chalu to the Deccan Plateau of Hyderabad for Saaho and now in the heart of India Madhya Pradesh for Stree, Shraddha Kapoor has explored the incomparable range of landscapes, cultures, and people of the country.

Also read: Watch Ranveer Singh, Katrina Kaif and Shraddha Kapoor dance at a sangeet ceremony

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates