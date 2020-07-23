Shraddha Kapoor comes to the aid of stray animals

Shraddha Kapoor is an actress who has been kind and virtuous overall, especially when it comes to helping animals in any way she can. She has always given a voice to the voiceless and spread awareness about animal cruelty that is prevalent in the world. Her video 'lockdown zoo' had created quite a stir on social media and was really inspiring.

Time and again, the actress has lent a helping hand towards animals and this time, it's coming to the rescue of some stray cats around her house who needed medical attention. Shraddha took to her social media and posted a video of an adorable stray cat who needed some medical attention. Check out the caption she posted along with the video:

"The stray cats around my home needed urgent medical attention and Narsing and Rahul from @worldforallanimaladoptions championed their aid! Thank you for handling them with so much love! Massive thank you @shazamorani for being so prompt in sending this help!"

Shraddha's love for animals and her taking a stand for the safety of the animals is one of the reasons that she has hit more than a jaw-dropping amount of 51 million followers on social media! She is well aware that having such an enormous reach can be used for the betterment of a good cause and she uses it to spread awareness about animal rights, truly helping the voiceless.

