Shraddha Kapoor: Didn't take a family holiday in 2019 so making sure take one in 2020

Shraddha Kapoor had a hustling 2019 with two superhit films back to back, Saaho and Chhichhore where both her characters were completely different from one another and widely loved. Shraddha performed both the roles very well and received lots of appreciation for the same. Now the year 2020 also looks promising for her and how!

Pre preparing for 2020 in 2019 only Shraddha is very excited to have two releases this year as well, Street Dancer 3D and Baaghi 3. Shraddha, having a very well time management schedule has managed to juggle between both the films perfectly. Commenting on her schedule Shraddha said, "As long as my sleep isn't compromised, I am happy to be crazy busy. I love it. I love doing things non-stop. At the same time, I also love to take some time off whenever possible. We didn't take a family holiday in 2019 so we make sure that we take one in 2020."

Shraddha has braved a few injuries through this and molded herself better for these two projects again, both of them being extremely different from each other.

Shraddha also expressed, "I want to be in back to back films as much as possible for my fans and audiences. I am able to manage my schedule because I love what I do. Yes, there are times when it gets exhausting but the love of my fans keeps me going."

The year 2019 totally belonged to Shraddha with the success of her two back to back success and promising characters that she delivered. Shraddha Kapoor is on a roll with promotions for her next, Street Dancer 3D.

On the work front, Shraddha will be seen in Street Dancer 3D co-starring Varun Dhawan and helmed by Remo D'Souza and in Baaghi franchise Baaghi 3, directed by Ahmed Khan, opposite Tiger Shroff. She also has Luv Ranjan's next opposite Ranbir Kapoor, releasing on March 26, 2021.

