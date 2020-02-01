Shraddha Kapoor dresses up as Elsa for her cousin's birthday; see photo

Yesterday, Shraddha Kapoor's cousin Vedika (aunt Tejaswini Kolhapure Saraswat's daughter) turned five. The actor dressed up as Elsa from the animated Hollywood fantasy flick, Frozen, at the Disney theme bash. The birthday girl chose to be Cinderella.

Kapoor, who had been busy promoting Street Dancer 3D and shooting for Baaghi 3, was glad to take time off to attend the celebration. The actor's brother Siddhanth posted a snapshot from the party and wrote, "With both my angels — Elsa and Cinderella (sic)."

View this post on Instagram With both my angels ♥ï¸ð«, Elsa and Cinderella ♥ï¸ð¸ A post shared by Siddhanth Kapoor (@siddhanthkapoor) onJan 30, 2020 at 8:02pm PST

We can't believe how adorable both Shraddha Kapoor and her little cousin look in their Disney outfits! Shraddha did her hair in a braid similar to Elsa's while Vedika was super cute in her blue Cinderella outfit.

On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor had a busy 2019, and her new year also started off with a bang. Her 2019 films, Saaho and Chhichhore, did good business at the box office. Shraddha started off 2020 with Street Dancer 3D, and has Baaghi 3 in the pipeline that her fans are most excited about.

