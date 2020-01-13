Shraddha Kapoor fans treat her with special Gujrati sweets in Ahmedabad

Shraddha Kapoor recently has a very special meet with her fans in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. On a visit to the city for the promotions of Street Dancer 3D, Shraddha was swarmed with love from the fans. Not just that, fans also made sure to bring some Gujarati delicacies for their favourite while she was in their city.

Shraddha shared a glimpse of the appetizing spread with her fans on her social media through a story. Shraddha Kapoor enjoys a fan following all across. After the success of Saaho, the actress also enjoys wide popularity in the territories down South as well, more than any other actor from Bollywood. Shraddha Kapoor is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming movie Street Dancer 3D. The actress has a busy year ahead of her and will be next seen Baaghi 3 alongside Tiger Shroff.

After delivering two blockbusters in the year 2019 with Saaho and Chhichhore, Shraddha is all set to take in 2020. Currently, the actress is on a promotional spree for her next, Street Dancer where we witnessed her on-screen character and dance moves recently in the outings from the film.

Since the trailer and song of her next has come out, fans have gone gaga over her looks in Street Dancer 3D and the fans are excited to see Shraddha Kapoor in a different character. Shraddha will be seen playing entirely different characters with one movie being dance-centric and the latter being a full-fledged action flick.

On the work front., Shraddha will be seen in "Street Dancer 3D" co-starring Varun Dhawan and helmed by Remo D'Souza and in Baaghi franchise "Baaghi 3" directed by Ahmed Khan, opposite Tiger shroff.

