Shraddha Kapoor flies to Hyderabad for the next schedule of Saaho!

Shraddha Kapoor has flown to Hyderabad to shoot for the next schedule of Prabhas-starrer Saaho

Shraddha Kapoor at the Mumbai airport. Pic/Yogen Shah

Busy bee Shraddha Kapoor has been juggling between not only films but also cities as she shoots for multiple projects simultaneously. The actress has now flown to Hyderabad to shoot for the next schedule of Prabhas-starrer Saaho.

Shraddha Kapoor who was recently shooting for the Nitesh Tiwari directorial Chhichhore in Mumbai has now flown to Hyderabad where she is shooting for Sahoo at the Ramoji Film City. The actress took to social media to share as she took off for the next shoot. Before leaving the city, Shraddha shared an image of her pet Shyloh as she bid farewell to him. Later in the day, Shraddha Kapoor shared a picture from Hyderabad as she landed for the upcoming schedule.



Shraddha Kapoor's Insta story

Shraddha Kapoor has had a busy year with multiple releases as well as film shoots. After the massive success of her horror comedy Stree, Shraddha is currently looking forward to her varied projects hitting the screens next year.

Saaho will feature Shraddha Kapoor in an action avatar packing a punch along with Prabhas. Chhichhore essays Shraddha in two different avatars, one of a college girl and other as a midlife woman, as the film traces the journey of her character over the years. Shraddha will also be seen bringing to screen the life of ace shuttler Saina Nehwal in her upcoming biopic.

