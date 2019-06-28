Shraddha Kapoor grateful to her fans as Ek Villain completes five years

bollywood

Shraddha Kapoor. Pic/Yogen Shah

Shraddha Kapoor's performance in Ek Villain was much appreciated and garnered immense accolades from across the quarters. On June 27, the film clocked five years and the actress took this opportunity to thank her fans for showering their love and the supporting her always.

Shraddha took to her social media and thanked the fans saying, "Thank you always fans + fan clubs + well-wishers for all your love. You all are simply the best. Love you guys the most. [sic]"

With 'Ek Villian', Shraddha also showcased her singing talent with her breathtaking melodious voice as she sung the song 'Teri Galliyan' and the audience went gaga appreciating the actress for being supremely talented.



Ek Villain. Picture courtesy/Shraddha Kapoor's Instagram account

Currently, the actress is on a shooting spree where one would definitely need energy in abundance to cope up with it. Shraddha has been hopping from one set to another and is on a shooting spree!

The most loved and highly relatable actress of Bollywood has been shooting multiple projects, continuously. She began with the shoot in Hyderabad for Saaho, from there the actress flew to Dubai for the next schedule of Street Dancer 3D. From Dubai to Istanbul and Antalya for another shoot then back in bay but it doesn't stop here with just a stay of few hours and back at the sets of Saaho and rolling.

In Saaho Shraddha will be seen in an action avatar, in Street Dancer 3D the actress will be performing hardcore dance and in Chhichore, Shraddha will be essaying a role of two generations. With multiple releases this year, Shraddha Kapoor also has an anticipated release with Baaghi 3.

