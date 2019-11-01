Shraddha Kapoor has a special birthday wish for her bodyguard and it will win you over

The current heartthrob of the tinsel town, Shraddha Kapoor, is savoring the success of her back to back releases, Saaho and Chhichhore, and has brought her A-game to the screen and merged her craft with her box-office success.

While on camera, she delivers the most magical cinematic performances, off-camera Shraddha Kapoor wins over the heart with her humble and gratifying self. Testimony of the same is her recent post on Instagram where she has penned down a heartfelt birthday wish for her bodyguard, Atul Kamble, and her caption in Marathi will make you go awed and you'll adore the actress' sweet and thoughtful gesture.

Sharing an endearing photo with him, the actress captioned the post in Marathi wishing him for his birthday and thanking him for bringing good fortune to her life and for being one of the most important people in her life. Take a look:

Such a humanitarian attitude makes the Chhichhore actress an instant favorite of all and her exhilaration is clearly evident from the little gestures she takes to make the people around her feel special. Shraddha also shared a video on her Instagram story where we can see the actress celebrating Atul's birthday.

On the work front, she will be next seen in Street Dancer 3D, co-starring Varun Dhawan and helmed by Remo D'Souza, which is slated to hit the screens early next year. Other than this, she will also be seen in the Baaghi franchise - Baaghi 3, directed by Ahmed Khan and opposite Tiger Shroff, for which the actress has already started shooting.

