Shraddha Kapoor hits 24 million followers on Instagram

bollywood

Shraddha Kapoor has been enjoying a huge fanbase on social media owing to her constant engagements with all her fans. Shraddha leaves no stone unturned in treating the masses with insights into her life

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor who is currently riding high on the success of her recent outings clocks 24 Mn followers on Instagram. The actress has been enjoying a huge fanbase on social media owing to her constant engagements with all her fans. Shraddha leaves no stone unturned in treating the masses with insights into her life.

Sharing the news, overwhelmed Shraddha Kapoor shares, "Sorry about the late message, thank you all for the 24M love. Words can't express what your love means to me, I love you also so so much."

Trying her hands at the interesting genre for the first time, Shraddha Kapoor has been winning hearts of the audience with the underdog film which is running strong at the box office. Leaving behind her contemporary Alia Bhatt not just at the box office but also on social media. Shraddha raced ahead on Instagram, reaching 24 million followers as opposed to 23.9 million followers of Alia Bhatt.

The actress has garnered immense appreciation for her portrayal of a small-town-girl so much so that she has now become synonymous with the word 'Stree'. The actress looks beautiful as ever, sporting a distinct look with a nose ring apart from delivering a remarkable performance. Shraddha has also been hailed by the critics for the same.

Shraddha was last seen opposite Shahid Kapoor in Batti Gul Meter Chalu. With a concept by Vipul Rawal, Batti Gul Meter Chalu was directed by Shree Narayan Singh and produced by Bhushan Kumar. The film which tells the story of electricity theft in rural India and released on September 21.

On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor has a chock-a-block schedule already with Saaho post-production and she recently began the shoot for Saina Nehwal Biopic.

Also Read: Shraddha Kapoor: Can Relate To Saina Nehwal's Journey

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates