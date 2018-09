Shraddha Kapoor: I get scared easily

bollywood

Shraddha Kapoor has ventured into the space of horror-comedy for the first time with the movie Stree that releases this Friday

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor may or may not be the one scaring people in "Stree" but the actor says she herself gets scared easily.

Her upcoming film, a horror-comedy, is based on the urban legend of Nale Ba, about a witch who knocks on people's doors at night.

Without throwing much light about her character, Shraddha, 31, said she is having fun with the mystery.

"People don't know whether I am 'Stree' or not. There has to be a sense of mystery around my character, we made sure we maintain that.

"In horror films it is all about how well you built up the scare quotient, it is quite interesting. In real life, I get scared easily but I used to like watching Zee horror show. I also liked 'The Exorcism of Emily Rose' and 'The Ring'," Shraddha told PTI.

The 31-year-old actor said it was great to work with performers like Rajkummar Rao and Pankaj Tripathi in the film.

"To get the opportunity to work with them was a treat. I would actually be nervous but I would end up having so much fun with them. I have learnt so much just by observing them, it is amazing how they work," Shraddha said.

Shraddha has ventured into the space of horror-comedy for the first time with the movie that releases this Friday.

"I was laughing so hard after hearing the narration. We are in a good time that only content-driven films are doing well," she said.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever