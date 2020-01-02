Shraddha Kapoor: I love being in front of the camera

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

2019 was quite a good year for Shraddha Kapoor thanks to two back-to-back successful films - Saaho and Chhichhore. Both films, and the actress, have won over people's hearts and now 2020 is proving to be another busy year for the pretty actress. Shraddha Kapoor has definitely got us excited about her upcoming film projects.

Approaching 2020 with a smile and having exciting projects lined up, the actress is super pumped for all the promotions. Fans indeed are in for a treat this year around as well!

Looking forward to 2020, Shraddha said, "To start with, I wish the year 2020 also stays as positive and satisfying as 2019 was. As an actor, the New Year also looks extremely exciting to me. I love being in front of the camera and honestly, even this year, I would like myself to do what I love the most — act. I have Baaghi 3 and Street Dancer 3D coming up, which makes things very exciting for me."

Undoubtedly, fans are counting days to watch Shraddha in the next new look and character. The actress has garnered a huge amount of love from her fans and thanks to her talent and interesting films, her fan following, too, has increased considerably. With projects like Baaghi 3 and Street Dancer 3D in the pipeline, Shraddha is ready to win hearts all over again and make 2020 memorable.

On the work front, Shraddha will be seen in Street Dancer 3D co-starring Varun Dhawan and helmed by Remo D'Souza and in Baaghi 3 directed by Ahmed Khan, opposite Tiger shroff. Both of these movies are slated to hit the screen early this year.

