Shraddha Kapoor: India is such a beautiful and culturally rich country

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor is currently juggling between shooting for her upcoming films Batti Gul Meter Chalu, Stree, and Saaho. With this amazing lineup, Shraddha Kapoor has been continuously on the go from one set to the other. The actress has been juggling schedules between different parts of India like Tehri in Uttarakhand for Batti Gul Meter Chalu which is a Rom-Com, Chanderi in Madhya Pradesh for Stree which is a horror-comedy and Hyderabad for Saaho which is a Sci-fi thriller.

From the frozen summits of the Himachal Pradesh for Batti Gul Meter Chalu to the Deccan Plateau of Hyderabad for Saaho and now in the heart of India Madhya Pradesh for Stree, Shraddha Kapoor has explored the incomparable range of landscapes, cultures, and people of the country.

While shooting for her films, she stayed in Hyderabad for over 10 days, over 1 month in Tehri and in Chanderi for over 20 days. Shraddha is traveling through the length and breadth of India. While she was shooting in Hyderabad for Saaho, Prabhas proved to be a great host. He made sure that Shraddha tried the best authentic cuisine of Hyderabad like the famous Hyderabadi Biryani and Prabhas' personal favourite Fruit Ice-cream.

In Tehri, sometimes after pack up, Shraddha would interact with kids, who used to gather on the sets to watch her. In Chanderi after the shoot, Shraddha would unwind with the cast of Stree, they did midnight camping and she also bought sarees for her Mother and Aunt.

Shraddha is shooting back-to-back from one part of the country to another.

The actress shares, "India is such a beautiful and culturally rich country. I am so glad that my work is taking me to places like Tehri, Chanderi or even Hyderabad. Even though there is no time to explore the places properly, it is nice to soak in their environment, interacting with the locals there, eating their food etc."

