Shraddha Kapoor is all about the 'pyaar' and her t-shirt is proof

bollywood

Shraddha Kapoor. Pic/instagram.com/shraddhakapoor

Shraddha Kapoor, who is currently prepping for her next dance film, was spotted flaunting her abs several times, breaking the internet every single time. But this time, Shraddha Kapoor was seen spreading 'Pyaar' with her uber-cool t-shirt with 'Pyaar' written on it.

The busy bee has posted a picture on her official social media where she is wearing the 'Pyaar' t-shirt. While sharing the picture Shraddha wrote an apt caption for the same, "All you need is love"

Shraddha has been lately sharing a lot of rehearsal videos from which we can say that this time, the actress is all set to kill us with her moves, yet again. Take a look at one of her dance prep videos:

Shraddha Kapoor can be credited with carrying off characters that have been different from her previous projects throughout her career so far, in films such as Haider, ABCD 2, Haseena Parkar and last year's Stree. The actress is also running a tight schedule hopping from one set to another, slipping into diverse characters to ace her parts. Shraddha Kapoor is playing different characters this year and already has four films in her kitty.

Saaho will witness the actress in an action-packed avatar where Shraddha will be essaying the role of a cop, while Chhichhore tests her versatility with dual roles of a college student as well as a middle-aged woman. Street Dancer will showcase the actress in a completely new dance avatar. With multiple releases this year, Shraddha Kapoor also has an anticipated release with Baaghi 3.

Also, a sequel to the Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer horror comedy Stree is likely to go on floors next year with the same cast. Stree, also featuring Pankaj Tripathi and Aparshakti Khurana, was one of the most commercially successful and critically-acclaimed films of 2018.

A source close to the project said the sequel is currently in the scripting stage. "It will happen next year. We are working on the script. There are few ideas for Stree 2. The expectations are high on Stree 2, so the team wants to give their best shot as we are not in a hurry to make it," the source said."

