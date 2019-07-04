Shraddha Kapoor is all set to shimmy for her new song Psycho Saiyaan

regional-cinema

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor looks stunning as ever in her new song's first still that is out from Saaho titled Psycho Saiyaan. In her little black dress, she is posing like a diva and the fans cannot contain their excitement to groove with her on those peppy beats when the song releases!

In her first look, she looks chic and stylish and this song is all set to raise the bar high. The actress is leaving no stone unturned to impress her fans with her glam looks. Posing like a diva showing her midriff in a little shimmery black dress, Shraddha owns the poster with her oh-so-stunning glam look. A pop of bold red lipstick and her wavy hair adds to the backdrop of the party that we all are waiting for.

Known for her bodacious dance moves, this song will surely get the temperature soaring as the excitement of the fans has reached its peak. Shraddha is one of the most talented actresses in Bollywood and her passion and proclivity is a testament that she is becoming a sensation with each passing day. The Saaho actress will be seen essaying the role of a bold cop and fans are thrilled to witness her in a fierce avatar.

Apart from working with full dedication and perseverance she has been juggling busy schedules and slipping into diverse characters to ace her parts. The actress has been impressing her fans and holding their attention with her infectious smile and spectrum of posts - from dance to selfies, her workout to style goals that she is setting for us with every outing.

Known as Bollywood's most relatable actress and one of the most-loved personalities, the actress has hit the right chords with the audience and they are super thrilled for her upcoming movies. Saaho will witness the actress in an action-packed avatar where Shraddha will be essaying the role of a cop, while Chhichhore tests her versatility with dual roles of a college student as well as a middle-aged woman. Street Dancer will showcase the actress in a completely new dance avatar. With multiple releases this year, Shraddha Kapoor also has an anticipated release with Baaghi 3.

