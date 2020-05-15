Shraddha Kapoor lends her voice to support the Lockdown Zoos initiative in the form of a moving poetry

Shraddha Kapoor’s love and affection towards animals isn’t new news. The actress has been vocal about fighting for animals rights on several occasions and today, Shraddha shared a post on her social media to support the #LockdownZoos initiative.

Shraddha shared a beautiful poem on her social media from the perspective of a caged animal, talking about freedom and life outside of zoos.

The actress has previously been vocal about helping animals and is the first and foremost celebrity to bring light to the topic of helping animal.

The actress is one of the most beloved celebrities in all age groups and it is one of the major reasons she was approached by PETA for the same.

