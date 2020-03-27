Shraddha Kapoor looks cute as a button in this adorable throwback picture!

Shraddha Kapoor is one of the cutest actresses in Bollywood, at least we feel so. Her voice is enchanting and demeanour piquant. And with her latest Instagram post, you would want to just pull her cheeks. She has shared a childhood picture of hers and describes her as being home.

If you go through her Instagram account, she has started a series of uploading pictures with the caption- Being Home. And they all are candid shots, sometimes of books, sometimes of her toothbrush, and sometimes of her bucket. And this time, it's her childhood picture you cannot miss.

Have a look right here:

View this post on Instagram #MajorThrowback #ThrowbackThursday A post shared by Shraddha (@shraddhakapoor) onMar 26, 2020 at 6:44am PDT

And taking to her account again, she also shared what she feels about this 21-day lockdown Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ordered in the country. Read it if you haven't:

View this post on Instagram Please STAY HOME A post shared by Shraddha (@shraddhakapoor) onMar 25, 2020 at 8:36am PDT

2019 was a great year for the actress as she had two massive successes in the form of Saaho and Chhichhore. Baaghi 3 could have also been a staggering success had the cinemas across the country not shut down due to the Coronavirus pandemic. She now has a film with Ranbir Kapoor coming up that will be directed by Luv Ranjan and will release on March 26, 2021!

