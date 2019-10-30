MENU

Shraddha Kapoor misses rest of the cast at Chhichhore reunion with Nitesh Tiwari and Varun Sharma

Updated: Oct 30, 2019, 16:11 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Nitesh Tiwari organised a small reunion with the cast of Chhichhore. Shraddha Kapoor graced the event and posted some pictures on her Instagram account.

Varun Sharma, Nitesh Tiwari, and Shraddha Kapoor. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/shraddhakapoor.
Shraddha Kapoor is basking in the glory of back-to-back success with Chhichhore and Saaho. The actress' films did tremendously well at the box office with Rs 150 crore plus in collections and also won the hearts of everyone. Recently, she went to Chicchhore's reunion held by director Nitesh Tiwari.

While having a tight schedule, Shraddha Kapoor took out some time for the reunion and shared some pictures on her Instagram.

Showing her camaraderie with the director Nitesh Tiwari, she captioned her picture, "Last night! @niteshtiwari22 @fukravarun Missed the rest of the Chhichhore’s too much @sushantsinghrajput @tahirrajbhasin @naveen.polishetty @tushar.pandey #Saharsh". Secondly, she also posted a picture with Varun Sharma and captioned it as "Pyaara Sexa @fukravarun"

Shraddha shared another picture with Varun Sharma and wrote: "Pyaara Sexa [sic]"

 
 
 
The actress missed the rest of the cast and shared a picture on her Instagram story.

Shraddha Kapoor

Other than that, there were many others like Charu Shree Roy, Ashwini Iyer Tiwari and Nikhil Mehrotra in the reunion. Talking about how versatile the actress is, we can see Shraddha Kapoor having films like Street Dancer which is a dance franchise and Baaghi 3 which is filled with a lot of action.

Shraddha Kapoor has kickstarted shooting for her upcoming film Baaghi 3. The actress posted some pictures from the sets of the film earlier which have just increased the excitement levels of the fans.

