Shraddha Kapoor on social media: I know people think it's a really negative space

Shraddha Kapoor is basking in the success of her two back to back hits this year, Saaho and Chhichhore. Interestingly, both the characters from the respective films were different from each other. Having strong views about the ongoing scenario Shraddha Kapoor has often expressed her views on the same.

Enlighting upon the same, in a recent interview with the leading magazine, Cosmopolitan India, Shraddha Kapoor shared, "I know people think it's really negative space, but I have seen more good come out of it. It's the voice of the people and there are no filters there. Everyone has an equal chance of being heard, and that's great. If you can reach out to millions of people through social media, and create awareness about the things that are threatening humanity, isn't it fantastic?"

Shraddha Kapoor has always been vocal about her perspective on issues. The actress took a stand to save the Aarey Forrest when it was under threat of being cut down; she personally joined the protests amongst a lot of others to save the forest.

The actress is not only winning the hearts on-Screen with her films but also with some drooling pictures on social media as Shraddha Kapoor is very much active on that and it's a treat to have insights of her life behind the camera.

On the work front., Shraddha will be seen in Street Dancer 3D co-starring Varun Dhawan and helmed by Remo D'Souza and in Baaghi franchise, Baaghi 3, directed by Ahmed Khan, opposite Tiger shroff. Both of these movies are slated to hit the screen early next year.

