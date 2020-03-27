Shraddha Kapoor on the coronavirus outbreak: I am trying to look at things positively

Shraddha Kapoor is one of the most influential actresses in Bollywood, the actress always actively shared her thoughts about social topics. In an interview with a leading daily, the actress spoke about the global pandemic and how we should try to look at the positive side of it.

Shraddha shared, "It is so sad that the Covid-19 pandemic has occurred and has affected so many lives worldwide. But I am trying to look at things positively". She further added, "we have been given an opportunity to introspect and realise so many things about ourselves and our lives."

The actress always makes sure to voice her opinions and use her massive fan following to influence positivity. Shraddha is one of the most hardworking actresses in the industry and her versatility is unmatched. Shraddha had a stellar 2019 with back to back super hits with Saahookaar and Chhichhore, both the movies saw Shraddha essay characters that were entirely different from each other.

The actress started the year with a bang with Street Dancer 3D following which she was seen joining hands with Baaghi costar Tiger Shroff in the third instalment of the Baaghi franchise.

