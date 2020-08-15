Shraddha Kapoor in south remake of Aadai?

If the industry grapevine is to be believed, Shraddha Kapoor has been approached for the remake of the Tamil film Aadai (2019). It is learnt that the rights of the Amala Paul-starrer have been sold to a Bollywood producer. The critically-acclaimed film is about a gutsy news anchor. Rathna Kumar, who helmed the original, is likely to direct the Hindi version as well.

This is not the first time Shraddha will be seen in a remake. The actress was also a part of Ok Jaanu, opposite Aditya Roy Kapur, her Aashiqui 2 co-star. After the lockdown was lifted, Shakti Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor's father had shown concern over the actress' health. He said in an interview, "I will not go out and work for now, nor will I allow my daughter Shraddha to resume work. I don't think the threat is gone. I feel the worst is yet to come. I won't let my children out for now."

Shakti Kapoor added, "I know work is important but not at the cost of one's life. It will be very chaotic if people start shooting now. I tell industry people in our group that it is better to wait than pay hospital bills. It is still a very bad state of affairs outside."

On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor will be next seen in Malang 2, a Mohit Suri film. On the other hand, she also has a film with Ranbir Kapoor coming up that has been directed by Luv Ranjan. This film will release on March 26 next year.

