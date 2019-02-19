Shraddha Kapoor shares a fun picture while shooting for her upcoming next

bollywood

Surrounded by lush green trees, Shraddha Kapoor strikes a quirky pose up in the air for the camera

Shraddha Kapoor/picture courtesy: Shraddha Kapoor's Instagram account

Shraddha Kapoor who is all set to take over 2019 with her upcoming projects shares a fun picture from the sets of her upcoming next.

The actress took to her Instagram handle to share a lively picture of herself from the sets of Street Dancer 3D. The actress' brown boots and shades complement her winter looks.

Shraddha who is currently shooting in London though has an off day from the shoot makes it a point to never miss out on her dance rehearsals.

The actress is on a shooting spree and is leaving no stone unturned to ace her characters for all her films. In fact, the actress trains for 1.5 hours every day without any break and is doing dance rehearsals for 3 hours in addition to learning a new language for Saaho.

On the work front, after the success of Stree Shraddha will be seen essaying varied characters in her upcoming films Saaho, Chhicchore, Street Dancer 3D and Baaghi 3.

The makers of Baaghi 3 have finally announced Shraddha Kapoor as their female lead will opposite Tiger Shroff in the third instalment of the successful action franchise. The duo Shraddha Kapoor and Tiger Shroff will reunite on screen after two years of releasing the Baaghi which kicked off the series. Last year, producer Sajid Nadiadwala had announced Baaghi 3 even before the release of its second chapter.

Also Read: Shraddha Kapoor spends time with family despite busy shooting schedule

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates