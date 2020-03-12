Shraddha Kapoor shares an adorable throwback picture to wish her mother on her birthday!
Shivangi Kolhapure, Shraddha Kapoor's mother, celebrates her birthday today, and the actress has shared an adorable throwback picture to wish her on this special occasion!
Taking to her Instagram account, she didn't write a long caption but only this- "Simply divine. Happy Bday mommy."(sic) This was followed by a heart.
Take a look right here:
Isn't the picture just damn cute? Coming to cute, Kapoor's love for pets and animals is also known to all and recently, she shared another adorable picture with whom she called her friend. And this post is also heartfelt beyond words. Did you look at it?:
On the work front, Kapoor is currently basking in the glory of the success of Baaghi 3, which has done well at the box-office despite Coronavirus and the examination period. She will now be seen with Ranbir Kapoor in Luv Ranjan's next directorial.
Shraddha Kapoor along with her family was out enjoying dinner at a popular restaurant in Juhu. Shraddha looked pretty in her blue and white printed dress. All pictures/Yogen Shah
Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in two back-to-back movies, Chhichhore with Sushant Singh Rajput and Saaho with Prabhas. Saaho was her debut in the south film industry. Both films did well at the box office.
Shraddha Kapoor will next be seen in Remo D'Souza's Street Dancer, which also stars Varun Dhawan, Nora Fatehi among others. Street Dancer is touted to be the biggest dance film India ever had. This is Varun and Shraddha's second film together after 2015's hit film ABCD 2. The film also features Aparshakti Khurana and Shakti Mohan in pivotal roles.
Shraddha Kapoor's brother Siddhanth also attended the dinner outing at the Juhu eatery. The duo starred together in Haseena Parkar (2017).
Shraddha Kapoor is also set to unite with Tiger Shroff in the third installment of Baaghi franchise. In an earlier interview, Shraddha said that she is excited to be a part of this movie.
Shraddha talking about Baaghi 3 earlier said, "I am super excited to be back with the Baaghi family. I had such a memorable time being a part of Baaghi and this is my third film with Sajid sir, second with Tiger and first with Ahmed sir. The script is amazing and I'm excited to be a part of this movie."
In picture: Shraddha waves at the photographers as she leaves from the eatery in Juhu.
