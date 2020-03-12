Shraddha Kapoor shares an adorable throwback picture to wish her mother on her birthday!

Shivangi Kolhapure, Shraddha Kapoor's mother, celebrates her birthday today, and the actress has shared an adorable throwback picture to wish her on this special occasion! First of all, let's confess that the actress looks like a spitting image of her mother and her brother Siddhanth Kapoor looks like father Shakti Kapoor. Now let's come back to her birthday wish.

Taking to her Instagram account, she didn't write a long caption but only this- "Simply divine. Happy Bday mommy."(sic) This was followed by a heart.

Take a look right here:

View this post on Instagram Simply divine â¨ Happy Bday mommy ð A post shared by Shraddha (@shraddhakapoor) onMar 12, 2020 at 5:47am PDT

Isn't the picture just damn cute? Coming to cute, Kapoor's love for pets and animals is also known to all and recently, she shared another adorable picture with whom she called her friend. And this post is also heartfelt beyond words. Did you look at it?:

View this post on Instagram Friend. ð¶ðð A post shared by Shraddha (@shraddhakapoor) onMar 11, 2020 at 7:35am PDT

On the work front, Kapoor is currently basking in the glory of the success of Baaghi 3, which has done well at the box-office despite Coronavirus and the examination period. She will now be seen with Ranbir Kapoor in Luv Ranjan's next directorial.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates