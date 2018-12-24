Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Saina Nehwal biopic delayed again?

bollywood

The biopic on the ace shuttler Saina Nehwal has faced several hiccups ever since it was announced in 2017

If the industry grapevine is to be believed, the Saina Nehwal biopic, starring Shraddha Kapoor, is delayed yet again. The biopic on the ace shuttler has faced several hiccups ever since it was announced in 2017.

The latest news is that Shraddha is tied up with Prabhas-starrer Saaho and Nitesh Tiwari's Chhichhore which stars Sushant Singh Rajput. The two films have finalised release dates, so she has to complete them first. Saina will have to wait for a while.

Shraddha Kapoor talking about the film as she started shooting said she has been practising for the role for many months now and during the process, she came to realise how hard it was for Saina to achieve her success. "I have already clocked 40 classes of badminton in preparation for this biopic. It's a really tough sport, but I am enjoying myself. To get an insight into the life of a sportsperson is fascinating. Saina's journey itself is so interesting ¿ right from her misses to her injuries and victories," Shraddha said in a statement.

"I can relate to her journey in a big way, because I have gone through similar experiences in a different field. Despite everything, she has not let her focus shift and that's what's truly inspiring," she added.

