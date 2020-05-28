Shraddha Kapoor steps out with brother Siddhanth Kapoor for some grocery adventure

Shraddha Kapoor has taken to her Instagram account to share a selfie with her brother Siddhanth Kapoor right from a departmental store. Yes! She has stepped out of her home with her brother for some grocery adventure and took a picture with him where they both could be seen wearing a mask to be safe.

Have a look at the post right here:

View this post on Instagram Groceries adventure with my bhaiya @siddhanthkapoor ð A post shared by Shraddha (@shraddhakapoor) onMay 27, 2020 at 10:06pm PDT

Rhea Chakraborty commented on the post- "I want things too." (sic) Siddhanth Kapoor had this to say on his sister's post- "What fun yaaaaa . Should do this everyday (kidding)." (sic) The brother-sister duo shared screen space in 2017 in the gangster-drama Haseena Parkar.

For the last two months, the actress was very active on social media and used to share at least one picture daily, giving us a glimpse of her everyday schedule. Right from her bathroom mug to her toothbrush, we got a glimpse of everything. All these pictures were captioned- Being Home.

On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor had Street Dancer 3D and Baaghi 3 earlier this year and is now gearing up for Luv Ranjan's film with Ranbir Kapoor, which is slated to release on March 26, 2021!

